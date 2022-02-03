Ziggys allows Ohlys to diversify during COVID

ROCHESTER — It’s a good thing Rochester’s newest ghost kitchen focused on fast foods and delivery-friendly sandwiches – the universe decided nothing else about its opening would be convenient.

On the same day that Ziggys opened — Wednesday, Jan. 12 — sister restaurant Cameo Restaurant flooded when a water main outside the restaurant gushed.

It’s not as though co-owner Zach Ohly needed more to do.

The ghost kitchen opened shortly after the Ohlys filed a civil complaint against the Castle Community LLC, Threshold Arts LLC and related parties, alleging the use of space by Echo Church and Queen City Coffee & Juice in recent years violates its restaurant lease.

Cameo, still located in the Castle Building, was just reopening Friday, Jan. 21, when Ohly found time to talk.

“It’s been an interesting week,” he said.

Fortunately, the Ohlys’ new restaurant concept, Ziggys, is about as convenient as it gets, with a limited menu (chicken tenders, sandwiches, burgers, and fries plus sides), run out of Cafe Relish’s kitchen.

Ziggys serves two purposes, Ohly said — it allows the team to try out a new eatery concept without worrying about overhead costs for a new brick-and-mortar, and brings another revenue stream into Cafe Relish.

It also forces the restaurateurs to learn the ins and outs of good food delivery — fast.

The hand dipped chicken tender Texas toast sandwhich from Ziggys, which shares the same location as Cafe Relish in the Rochester Athletic Club, on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

“We’ve gotta keep an eye on how do we maintain that quality between someone ordering it and it being delivered to their door 30, 40 minutes later?” he said. “We’re seeing the trends of our industry change, what with COVID. I guess we’re trying to diversify our offerings.”

Ohly sees Ziggys as the younger sibling of Cameo, which is fine-dining, and Cafe Relish, described as “fresh, fast, to-go,” with hand-dipped chicken tenders, smashed burgers, and baskets of fries.

It’s tough for Ziggys to compete with McDonalds or Chick-Fil-A with the fast food, order-in crowd in Rochester, he said. But he’s hoping city’s foodies recognize the difference between “mass-produced stuff” and made-to-order tenders, sandwiches and sauces.

The sauces are a particular point of pride. Cameo’s “Dirty Bird” Cajun-teriyaki sauce made the jump over, along with “Hot Honey” and more takes on classic barbecue dips.

Many of the Ziggys orders will be ordered for delivery, Ohly said, but people can also order baskets of food to eat in Cafe Relish.

The delivery and feedback in the first weeks will be crucial in ironing out the menu, Ohly said. Eventually, the restaurant owners will move the kitchen into a downtown location with a drive-thru window.

“Rochester’s very good at telling you their feedback on things,” he said. “We’re looking for the feedback, good and bad.”

The Ziggys burger from Ziggys, which shares the same location as Cafe Relish in the Rochester Athletic Club, on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

About Ziggys

Address: Cafe Relish, 3100 19th St. NW, Rochester

Hours: 10:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday

More information: ziggysrochester.com , 507-287-9333

Try this: Zach Ohly recommends the Ziggys Texas Toast sandwich, with Minnesota Gold (a twist on a Carolina Gold barbecue sauce), vinegary slaw, and chicken tenders.