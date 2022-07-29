SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Business
News reporting
Zumbrota expo spotlights local businesses, economic development resources

The event attracted about 30 small businesses that showed off their wares and services as well as a variety of economic development teams who support those kinds of businesses.

Owners Dean and Jayne Bredlau ring up a customer at their Greensted Farm Store during the Southeastern Minnesota Small Business Extravaganza on Thursday. Busy Baby partnered with the Greensted farm and store this week to host the event on their Zumbrota property. It attracted about 30 small businesses that showed off their wares and services as well as a variety of economic development teams who support those kinds of businesses.
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
July 29, 2022 12:32 PM
ZUMBROTA — Busy Baby Founder and President Beth Fynbo had a plan to bring together the many area organizations who helped her launch her multi-million dollar company.

Like her company, that idea quickly grew and evolved. On Thursday, she partnered with the Greensted farm and store to hosted the Southeastern Minnesota Small Business Extravaganza.

As a people streamed by, going from booth to booth, Fynbo explained that she and the Greensted owners – Dean and Jayne Bredlau – decided to not only bring the business resources together, but to spotlight local people who could use those services to grow their businesses.

That resulted in vendors selling mushrooms, healthy drinks, air purifiers, locally raised meat and more gathering at the property shared by Busy Baby and the Greensted at 45820 190th Ave. on the edge of Zumbrota.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fynbo was particularly happy to bring together support organizations like the Southeast Minnesota Region Small Business Development Center , Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation, Collider, the Bunker and Foresight Bank .

“These are the people that helped me every step of the way from being a mom and veteran with an idea to growing into a company with about 60 products that is projected to bring in $4.5 million in revenue this year,” she said. She now runs the growing operation with her brother, Eric Fynbo.

Fynbo started Busy Baby in her Oronoco basement to sell silicone placemats with stretchy tethers to attach toys and cups to the placemat. With the help and funding from groups like SMIF and the Bunker, which helps veterans start businesses, Busy Baby grew and she ended up on the “Shark Tank” TV show.

Now her company has a large distribution warehouse, and her colorful silicone baby items are sold directly through her website and on Amazon. Large brick and mortar retailers are now wooing her to add Busy Baby products to their shelves.

The Greensted, which has a very local focus, is also tapping into economic development resources to grow its operations. It started as a microgreens farm selling their nutrient rich greens to restaurants, stores and directly to consumers.

After expanding into vegetables, Greensted opened its own farm store to sell its produce as well as food grown and processed within a 250-mile radius.

“Now we have about 300 items from 70 vendors,” said Jayne Bredlau inside the busy shop with cases full of milk, ice cream and fresh meat by shelves stacked with locally roasted coffee, chocolate, chips and much more.

Jeff Kiger tracks business action in Rochester and southeastern Minnesota every day in "Heard on the Street." Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.

Related Topics: ZUMBROTA-MAZEPPARETAIL
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Jeff Kiger writes a daily column, "Heard on the Street," in addition to writing articles about local businesses, Mayo Clinic, IBM, Hormel Foods, Crenlo and others. He has worked in Rochester for the Post Bulletin since 1999. Readers can reach Jeff at 507-285-7798 or jkiger@postbulletin.com.
