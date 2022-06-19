SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Sunday, June 19
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Members Only
Business
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Zumbrota's historic library to start its next chapter in July

Andy and Anna Smith, who own Garden Party Books and Gray Duck Theater & Coffeehouse in Rochester, have adapted the main floor of Zumbrota’s former Carnegie Library into a bookstore. It will open July 1 under the name of the Zumbrota Literary Society.

Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
June 19, 2022 06:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ZUMBROTA — The next chapter of Zumbrota’s famous literary landmark is slated to start soon.

Andy and Anna Smith, who own Garden Party Books and Gray Duck Theater & Coffeehouse in Rochester, have been working on adapting the main floor of Zumbrota’s 113-year-old former Carnegie Library into a bookstore.

Also Read
Heard on the Street - Jeff Kiger column sig
Members Only
Business
Mayo Clinic's Hudson plans are quiet, but still on the table
In 2018, Mayo Clinic Health System–Northwest Wisconsin Region paid $3 million for 9 acres in Hudson, Wis., and submitted a proposal to construct a 100,000-square-foot medical center.
June 15, 2022 06:54 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
062321-smaok-taphouse-8419.jpg
Members Only
Business
Northwest Rochester restaurant to get sporty with new addition to its patio
Workers are busy at Smoak, a “modern Texas-style BBQ restaurant” at 2291 Commerce Drive NW, tearing up concrete and asphalt to add three or four beanbag or cornhole game lanes to the restaurant’s popular patio area.
June 14, 2022 04:31 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
townplacesuitesroch.jpg
Members Only
Business
A new name in coffee may be checking into a Med City hotel
The Towneplace Suites by Marriott hotel at 601 Second St. SW recently filed a permit to build out a coffee shop inside the hotel, which would be a first location outside of the Twin Cities for this brand. The word is that the final deal is not signed yet, so the hotel owners are not discussing the name of the prospective coffee shop yet.
June 13, 2022 04:51 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Load More

They purchased the classic building at 310 East Ave. in February for $150,000.

“It took longer than we thought it would, but it should be ready to open on July 1,” said Andy Smith. “The main level will follow the same model as our Garden Party store in Rochester with used books, cards and crafts.”

The couple decided to match the name of the store with the historic nature of the building. It will be called the Zumbrota Literary Society. The Zumbrota Literary Society is the name of the local book group that originally petitioned philanthropist and titan of industry Andrew Carnegie for the funds to build the library in 1907-1908.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the Smiths will be selling used books and more upstairs, the lower level of the historic library will remain as Crossings at Carnegie. The art gallery, run by local artist Marie Marvin, will sell art and offer classes as it has for many years.

“We’re going to start with used books, but we hope to add new books for the next stage. Hopefully, by the holidays,” said Smith.

To prepare for the opening, he said they have hired three new employees for Rochester’s Garden Party store at 602 Seventh St. NW. Plus a new creative director for both of the bookstores is expected to start later this summer or fall.

Biz buzz

This isn't the only local historic building being transformed to house something new.

In Rochester, a project is in the very early stages that add a restaurant to a very old downtown building. If this plan moves ahead as hoped, I'll have more to serve up this in the near future.

Jeff Kiger tracks business action in Rochester and southeastern Minnesota every day in "Heard on the Street." Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.

Heard on the Street - Jeff Kiger column sig

Related Topics: HEARD ON THE STREETROCHESTERMEMBERS-ONLYZUMBROTA-MAZEPPABOOKSRETAIL
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Jeff Kiger writes a daily column, "Heard on the Street," in addition to writing articles about local businesses, Mayo Clinic, IBM, Hormel Foods, Crenlo and others. He has worked in Rochester for the Post Bulletin since 1999. Readers can reach Jeff at 507-285-7798 or jkiger@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
2022 Rochester Juneteenth Celebration
Local
Juneteenth celebrates Black freedom, culture
The Rochester branch of the NAACP hosted a Juneteenth celebration Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
June 18, 2022 07:16 PM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Roo Yori American Ninja Warrior
Exclusive
Local
Rochester K9 Ninja ready for seventh American Ninja Warrior appearance
Roo Yori talked about this season's course and his goal to reach $100,000 donated to his nonprofit.
June 18, 2022 04:10 PM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Red Wing map.png
Local
Boat stuck in roller gates on Mississippi River rescued Friday
The Red Wing Fire Department pulled the boat to safety. All five people on board were uninjured.
June 18, 2022 04:06 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Mayowood II new.jpg
Local
Olmsted County seeking Rochester council support for senior housing project
Council will be asked to waive development fees as county seeks state financial support for 36-unit complex.
June 18, 2022 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen