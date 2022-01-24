SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Byron, Stewartville earn top honors in one-act play festival

The 28th annual event was held Saturday at Lourdes High School.

186e7f78e02d161c5f52390470638b62.jpg
Lourdes High School hosted this weekend's Hiawatha Valley League Conference One Act Festival.
By Post Bulletin Staff Reports
January 24, 2022 08:42 AM
ROCHESTER — Byron and Stewartville won top honors at the Hiawatha Valley League Conference one-act play festival.

The 28th annual festival was held Saturday at Lourdes High School in Rochester.

Byron performed the one-act play “Emotional Baggage” and Stewartville presented “Small Actors.”

Two Lourdes students, Evan Leeser and Brownyn Nuss, were named All-Conference performers.

Other area students who earned the honor were: Meagan Pederson from Cannon Falls; Amelia Hoot Mascotti and Christopher Watters from Stewartville; Bella Bakken, Ally Deyle, Elijah Pankratz, Nathan Matter, and Lyxian Zierath from Byron; Aidan Carlson and Matthew Frentz from Lincoln High School in Lake City.

Byron and Stewartville advance to the statewide competition Feb. 10-11 at St. Catherine's University in St. Paul.

Schools performing Saturday included Lincoln High School in Lake City, Stewartville, Zumbrota-Mazeppa, Triton, Cannon Falls, Byron, and Lourdes.

