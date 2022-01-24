Byron, Stewartville earn top honors in one-act play festival
The 28th annual event was held Saturday at Lourdes High School.
ROCHESTER — Byron and Stewartville won top honors at the Hiawatha Valley League Conference one-act play festival.
The 28th annual festival was held Saturday at Lourdes High School in Rochester.
Byron performed the one-act play “Emotional Baggage” and Stewartville presented “Small Actors.”
Two Lourdes students, Evan Leeser and Brownyn Nuss, were named All-Conference performers.
Other area students who earned the honor were: Meagan Pederson from Cannon Falls; Amelia Hoot Mascotti and Christopher Watters from Stewartville; Bella Bakken, Ally Deyle, Elijah Pankratz, Nathan Matter, and Lyxian Zierath from Byron; Aidan Carlson and Matthew Frentz from Lincoln High School in Lake City.
Byron and Stewartville advance to the statewide competition Feb. 10-11 at St. Catherine's University in St. Paul.
Schools performing Saturday included Lincoln High School in Lake City, Stewartville, Zumbrota-Mazeppa, Triton, Cannon Falls, Byron, and Lourdes.