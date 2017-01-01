Change my password

You can easily change your password from your desktop or mobile device. First, locate and tap the blue "My Account" button at the top right of the screen. (You must be logged in to see this.)

On the next screen that appears, tap the Profile choice on the left, and then the blue “request a password reset email” option. You will be sent an email at the address shown on this page, with a link to a page where you can change your password. Be sure after completing the fields on this page to tap "Save changes."

Return to Help home page