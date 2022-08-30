Get 6 Months for Just $2 Limited time offer. SUBSCRIBE
Community
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

10 chairs then 20; barber's business makes the cut

Jay Dibble grew a barber business in the early 1900s thanks, in part, to a growing medical business in Rochester.

23947039.jpg
During his 20 years at 120 First Ave. SW, Jay Dibble operated Rochester's largest barber shop.
Contributed
By Lee Hilgendorf
August 30, 2022 09:00 AM
Jay Dibble became a professional barber in 1897 at the age of 16 years. He had worked in several locations downtown until 1912 when he moved his barber shop into the space at 120 First Ave. SW, putting him closer to a fledgling medical practice.

The shop soon grew in popularity and was expanded to 10 chairs, making it the largest barber shop in Rochester. In 1921, when the new Kahler Hotel was opened, Dibble opened a shop there and at the same time in the Zumbro Hotel, bringing the chair count to 20. The Kahler and Zumbro shops proved to be too much to handle and after a year were shut down.

In April 1932, Jay didn't renew the lease on the 120 First Ave. SW location. His core group of barbers would open their own businesses, and Jay spent his final years in a small shop just down the avenue.

P1030959.JPG
The blank wall on the First Avenue side of the Odd Fellows hall was once the entrance to Dibble's Barber Shop.
Contributed

"Lens on History" is a weekly photo feature by Lee Hilgendorf, a volunteer at the History Center of Olmsted County.

