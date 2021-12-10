1921: Rochester Junior College wins 1st basketball game in its history
Highlights from 1996, 1971, 1946 and 1921.
1996 — 25 years ago
- A national search is on for a new president of Rochester Community and Technical College. Karen Nagle, the former president of the Rochester Community College, has served as interim president at RCTC since the school was formed on July 1, 1996.
- Rochester John Marshall graduate Lori Sibbers helped the University of Missouri women’s swim team to a fourth-place finish in the Miami of Oho invitational. She set a school record in the 200 freestyle.
1971 — 50 years ago
- The Rochester State Junior College wrestlers edged the Lakewood JC team 23-18 in a key Southern Minnesota Junior College conference match before 600 fans at Rockenbach Hall. That same evening, the Lakewood JC basketball team hammered the Rochester JC men’s team 81-57.
1946 — 75 years ago
- A New York University educator said public school principals should stop acting “like big, bad wolves” and “frightening children.” He said principals should spend more time “shooting the breeze” with kids.
- Baldness, says an associate professor at Northwestern University, indicates more than average masculinity or “he-manism.”
1921 — 100 years ago
- Rochester Junior College’s basketball team came out and won its first game in the history of the college. The team trounced the National Guardsmen Company C team 41-8. This is the second year of the basketball team, but the squad did not win a game last season. The starting lineup was: Forward, Taylor; Forward, Weinhold; Center, Anderson; Guard, Hargesheimer; Guard, Grassle.
