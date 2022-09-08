SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
1922: 83 women start at Kahler Hospital Training School for Nurses

Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
September 08, 2022 12:00 AM
1997 — 25 years ago

  • The Rochester Public Library held a grand opening for its newest day of operation. The library will now be open from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sundays.
  • Walt Disney Co. announced it will begin selling digital video discs in the United States as early as next Christmas.
  • The top two best-selling business books are “Power Living by Jake” by Jake Steinfeld and “Millionaire Next Door” by Thomas J. Stanley and William Danko.
1972 — 50 years ago

  • Harmon Killebrew hit home run number 537 to move ahead of Mickey Mantle’s 536 total. (Killebrew would hit 573 in his career.)
  • The Rochester Public Library will be closed for about two weeks to facilitate the move into its new quarters in the former Penney’s store building on Broadway.
  • White Bridge, an Olmsted County landmark that had spanned Lake Zumbro for the past 53 years, collapsed after being struck by a car. The bridge was built in 1885.

1947 — 75 years ago

  • A plane with two occupants crash-landed in the Fred Blanchard farm pasture near Lewiston. The passenger and pilot suffered minor injuries. The aircraft struck a telegraph wire and nose-dived into the ground.
  • Sixty-three rural schools in Fillmore County have closed due to small enrollment and the teacher shortage. 101 rural schools are in session.
  • Lefty McKinnis pitched a one-hitter as Rochester blanked Wells 1-0 in the Southeast Minnesota League championship finals.

1922 — 100 years ago

  • Eight-three young women comprising the first-year class of the Kahler Hospital Training School for Nurses will begin their three-year course in school this week. This is the largest class in the history of the school. One member of the class, Marguerite Koelsch, is a Rochester resident.
  • All the barber shops in Spring Grove will be closed during fair week. All barbers in town are members of the Spring Grove band, which will be playing every morning and afternoon.
