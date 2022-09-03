1922: Anna Olesen to speak at Wabasha County Fair
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
1997 – 25 years ago
- University of Minnesota President Mark Yudof will meet with community leaders and alums in Rochester. Yudof’s visit to Rochester is one of 30 trips he plans to make to Minnesota cities in the first year of his presidency to learn more about the state. (Yudof would serve as U president from 1997-2002).
1972 – 50 years ago
- Dennis and Donald Wood, both sons of Mr. and Mrs. Harvey Wood, have reported for duty aboard the USS Sierra at Norfolk, Va. The ship is a Dixie class destroyer launched in February 1943.
- According to a professor at Indiana University, the year 2000 will be an excellent time for leisure living. There will be homing devices on golf balls, and trees will grow as fast as flowers. He also predicts a work week of 24 hours with four-day weekends.
- Rod Carew of the Minnesota Twins stole home in the bottom of the 10th inning to lift the Twins to a 5-4 victory.
1947 – 75 years ago
- According to two scientists at Johns Hopkins University, supersonic missiles capable of hitting any would-be-aggressor are theoretically possible.
- Former president Herbert Hoover stated America should have stayed out of World War II. He believed American lives should be sacrificed only for independence or to prevent the invasion of the Western Hemisphere.
- A revolution is going on in the radio industry. Radio is moving into the FM era. FM means frequency modulation and is a new kind of broadcasting invented by Edwin Armstrong, a Columbia professor.
1922 – 100 years ago
- The Lewiston school will open this fall as an accredited state high school for the first time in its history.
- Anna D. Olesen, champion woman speaker, and candidate for the U.S. Senate will speak at the Wabasha County Fair. (Olesen was the first woman nominated by a major party for the U.S. Senate. Despite her defeat, she stayed active in the Democratic party and, in 1934, was appointed by President Franklin D. Roosevelt as the Minnesota state director of the newly established National Emergency Council).
