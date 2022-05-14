SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
1922: Attorney Burt Eaton named to Minnesota Crime Commission

Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
May 14, 2022 12:00 AM
Share
1997 – 25 years ago

  • Houston students came in second statewide in both categories in the statewide math and reading tests given to eighth-graders earlier this year. This was an impressive accomplishment for the educators from the Houston County town of 1,013 people.
  • In 1996, 68 people in Rochester applied for permits to carry handguns, and 24 were approved. Half of the approvals were for detention center employees and security personnel.

1972 – 50 years ago

  • The park committee of the Rochester Park Board proposed that the city’s new golf course, now under development in northwest Rochester, be named either Northern Hills or Pleasant Valley.
  • Minnesota Bible College will graduate its first “Rochester” class at Zumbro Lutheran Church.
  • After 21 years with the Giants, Willie Mays, at age 41, was traded to the New York Mets for a minor league player and cash.

1947 – 75 years ago

  • The Women’s Army Corps, set up by Congress in 1942 to assist in jobs during the war, is now five years old. The WAC compliment reached 100,000 by VE day, and 9,517 are still on duty.
  • A girls’ softball league will open its season this week with play at Lake Park in Winona. Four teams have been created for the league.
  • This weekend, George Miken, star basketball player for the Chicago American Gears, will marry Pat Lu Daveny. (Miken would start his career with Minneapolis Laker later in the year. George and Pat remained together for 58 years until his death in 2005).

1922 – 100 years ago

  • Rev. C. H. Cook of the First Presbyterian Church in Rochester paid a beautiful tribute to all mothers in his sermon’s tribute to Mother’s Day.
  • Attorney Burt W. Eaton of this city was named by Gov. Preus as one of the 35 members of the Minnesota Crime Commission. They will review the causes of crime and recommend methods for prevention.
