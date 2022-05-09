SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Monday, May 9
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

1922: Bear cage at Mayo Park draws big crowds

Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
May 09, 2022 12:00 AM
Share

1997 – 25 years ago

  • A record number of recipients – 155 students, will receive $162,300 in awards during the first combined Rochester Community and Technical College scholarship awards ceremony.
  • A new landing pad in Chatfield for the Mayo Clinic’s helicopter will be dedicated this week. The landing pad will be available for ambulances from all towns south of Chatfield. This includes Preston, Lanesboro, and Harmony.

1972 – 50 years ago

  • Sen. Hubert H. Humphrey has won the last three major Democratic presidential primaries without using any television ads. The 30 and 60-second commercials are becoming popular for political candidates.
  • Gov. Wendell Anderson sympathized with a group of about 150 antiwar demonstrators after a 1:30 a.m. gathering at the front gate of the governor’s mansion in St. Paul.

1947 – 75 years ago

  • The University of Minnesota Board of Regents accepted a grant from the Carnegie Corporation to establish a Scandinavian study program.
  • Eyota High School defeated Lewiston 9-4 behind the no-hit pitching of John Ahman.

1922– 100 years ago

  • A.C. Gooding, state senator from Olmsted County, filed his candidacy for renomination. Allen Furlow and W. Friedell of Rochester are other candidates.
  • The bear cage draws big crowds at Mayo Park during the warm days. The horseshoe court is also popular, and even women are trying their luck at the fascinating game.
Related Topics: DAY IN HISTORYHISTORYROCHESTER
What to read next
5 Things to Catch graphic
Community
5 Things to Catch
What's happening this week?
May 08, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Dan Conradt column sig
Community
An ironing board brings out wrinkled old memories
Columnist Dan Conradt says explaining ironing is tough while getting sidetracked by Nat King Cole and Squirt soda.
May 07, 2022 06:30 AM
 · 
By  Dan Conradt
Day in History graphic
Community
1922: St Marys hospital to open new surgical pavilion
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
May 07, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
20220506.100MileSale1.jpg
Exclusive
Local
'It’s wonderful being a part of people’s tradition': 100 Mile Garage Sale underway in SE Minnesota
The yearly tradition of garage sales stretching down Highway 61 in Minnesota has kicked off once again, and many people have flocked to their favorites stops to discover any great deals they can find.
May 06, 2022 03:42 PM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson