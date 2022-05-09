1922: Bear cage at Mayo Park draws big crowds
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
1997 – 25 years ago
- A record number of recipients – 155 students, will receive $162,300 in awards during the first combined Rochester Community and Technical College scholarship awards ceremony.
- A new landing pad in Chatfield for the Mayo Clinic’s helicopter will be dedicated this week. The landing pad will be available for ambulances from all towns south of Chatfield. This includes Preston, Lanesboro, and Harmony.
1972 – 50 years ago
- Sen. Hubert H. Humphrey has won the last three major Democratic presidential primaries without using any television ads. The 30 and 60-second commercials are becoming popular for political candidates.
- Gov. Wendell Anderson sympathized with a group of about 150 antiwar demonstrators after a 1:30 a.m. gathering at the front gate of the governor’s mansion in St. Paul.
1947 – 75 years ago
- The University of Minnesota Board of Regents accepted a grant from the Carnegie Corporation to establish a Scandinavian study program.
- Eyota High School defeated Lewiston 9-4 behind the no-hit pitching of John Ahman.
1922– 100 years ago
- A.C. Gooding, state senator from Olmsted County, filed his candidacy for renomination. Allen Furlow and W. Friedell of Rochester are other candidates.
- The bear cage draws big crowds at Mayo Park during the warm days. The horseshoe court is also popular, and even women are trying their luck at the fascinating game.
