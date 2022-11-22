SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Community
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

1922: Boys receive lectures from the police chief and parents

Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
November 22, 2022 12:00 AM
1997 – 25 years ago

  • The Mayo Foundation Board of Trustees has named longtime Mayo physician and administrator Dr. Michael Wood, chair of the foundation’s executive committee.
  • Close to 1,000 people of Somali descent now live in Rochester. They have come in search of peace.
1972 – 50 years ago

  • Charles Smith, Black editor of The Voice of Watts, will speak in the North Hall of the Mayo Civic auditorium. Smith started publishing The Voice of Watts in 1968.
  • A B-52 was hit by a surface-to-air missile over North Vietnam and crashed in Thailand. All six crewmembers ejected from the aircraft and were rescued. It was the first B-52 lost in combat in Vietnam.

1947 – 75 years ago

  • Whoopee John and his orchestra will play for a Thanksgiving Holiday dance at the Winona Armory.
  • Eyota High school opened its season at home with a 35-14 victory over Claremont. Dean Ehrke accounted for 12 points for the victors.
  • Western Motors has a Ford pickup with a good cattle rack and excellent tires for $295.00.

1922 – 100 years ago

  • Three boys were caught stealing bottles of cream from the Cook Cafeteria. The boys were brought to the police station and lectured by the police chief. The matter was also taken up with the parents of the boys.
  • Showing for four days at the Lawler Theater is Gloria Swanson’s new film, “Her Husband’s Trademark.”
  • The Case Auto Company unloaded a carload of new Superior Chevrolets. The new models are now on display in the showrooms.
