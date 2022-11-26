SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Community
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

1922: Bureau of Domestic Happiness created and opened

Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.

By Loren Else
November 26, 2022 12:00 AM
1997 – 25 years ago

  • Serious crime dropped 17 percent in Rochester during the first nine months of 1997 compared to last year's period. Authorities believe that an expanded community policing program, aggressive police investigations, and more citizen involvement are having an impact.
  • Real estate agent Frank Armstrong of RE/MAX was selected as the sole Rochester agent to be listed in RealtorLink. The internet service shows agents considered to be highly reputable and productive.
1972 – 50 years ago

  • Rochester State Junior College got off to a hot start in their season opener in basketball and beat Brainerd Junior College 78-53.
  • The West Side Kiwanis Club named Debbie Dunlap its Student of the Month. Miss Dunlap is a senior at Rochester John Marshall.

1947 – 75 years ago

  • Included in record college enrollment for the 1947-48 school year are 1,122,738 veterans of World War II, of whom 24,091 are women. Veterans comprised 48 percent of the total enrollment.
  • Winona and Rochester high schools will make their season wrestling team debuts with a Big Nine meet in Rochester. (Rochester would win the meet 38-8.)

1922 – 100 years ago

  • A social worker in Ohio has started the Bureau of Domestic Happiness. The marriage school will educate young men and women in the art of being happily married and assist those whose marriages appear to be mistakes "to make the best of it."
  • A photo of Mrs. John Cussons of Stewartville, first vice president of the Minnesota Federal of Women's Clubs, who has been prominent in the women's political circles, was in the Sunday Minneapolis Journal.
  • The local Lion's Club will meet tomorrow. A special thanksgiving program has been arranged. The Lion's Club has recently been taking in many new members.
