1922: Catholic Hospital Association to meet in Rochester
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
1997 – 25 years ago
- Mechelle Severson, a consultant on multi-racial diversity, was at Rochester Mayo leading a daylong seminar on reducing prejudice. About 180 students filled the auditorium to hear Severson and watch a videotape of “The Color of Fear,” a film about the state of race relations in America.
1972 – 50 years ago
- The Rochester State Junior College football team placed seven players on the All-Southern Junior College Division team. The players were Luther Ulrich, Dave Priebe, Ken Norgrant, Kirk Foley, Chuck Siefert, Hank Komoszewski, and Chris Barck.
- The current top three country hits are “She’s Too Good To Be True” by Charley Pride, “Stand By Your Man” by Tammy Wynette, and “Don’t She Look Good” by Bill Anderson.
1947 – 75 years ago
- Motorists can now attach to their vehicles the new 1948 license plates. By January 1, all cars must have the 1948 plates attached.
- Victor Ludwig of Rochester was elected president of the Minnesota Hotel Association at the annual meeting in Duluth.
- Johnny Lujack, who led Notre Dame to a 9-0 record and a national championship, was named the Heisman Trophy winner. (Lujack would letter in four sports at Notre Dame; baseball, basketball, track, and football.)
1922 – 100 years ago
- The Minnesota and North Dakota state conference of the Catholic Hospital Association of the United States and Canada will meet in Rochester. Dr. W. J. Mayo and Dr. Charles Mayo will speak at the conference.
- Some 50 exhibitors of Olmsted County were part of Rochester’s first corn show, which is being held in conjunction with the poultry show.
- Miss Dorothy Mayo is spending the weekend at her home in Mayowood. Monday, she will return to St. Teresa college at Winona.
