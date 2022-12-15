SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Community
News reporting
1922: Christmas party held for telephone company workers

Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.

By Loren Else
December 15, 2022 12:00 AM
1997 – 25 years ago

  • The average worker in Rochester enjoyed a 5.3 percent pay boost last year. Workers, on average, make $30,663 a year.
  • Rochester’s public school superintendent will get an 8.2 percent raise which will boost his yearly salary to $106,781.

1972 – 50 years ago

  • The Minnesota Vikings, wanting to move from one of the coldest and smallest stadiums in the National Football League, have voted to accept a 30-year contract as the prime tenant of a proposed $51 million domed stadium in downtown Minneapolis.
  • $10,000 was raised for the Minnesota State Sheriffs’ Association Boy’s Ranch near Austin. The facility is a foster home for about 35 youths.

1947 – 75 years ago

  • Dr. Henry Woltman of the Mayo Clinic became the president of the Association for Research in Nervous and Mental Disease.
  • 6,000 kids from all over Olmsted County packed the Mayo Civic Auditorium to welcome Santa Claus.

1922 – 100 years ago

  • During the annual election of officers at the armory, James Pruett was elected commander of the American Legion post No. 92 in Rochester.
  • A live, energetic Y.M.C. A. that will be an effective and positive factor in the lives of men and boys is the plan of the board of directors of the Young Men’s Christian Association.
  • Over 50 members and their families attended the Christmas party given by the Rochester Telephone Company. Dancing, lunch, and an appearance by Santa were features of the celebration.
