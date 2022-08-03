1922: Circus wagon overturns
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
1997 — 25 years ago
- Olmsted County will start a new "sentence to service" program allowing jail inmates to reduce sentences by doing public service work.
- Humphrey Bogart, the star of "Casablanca," will become the third late-and-great film star to be immortalized in the U.S. Postal Service's "Legends of Hollywood" stamp series.
The power plant offices went from RPU's thriving hub to a relic along Silver Lake.
1972 — 50 years ago
- Rochester's Les Fields and his Turkey River All-Stars have been invited to appear at the Bix Beiderbecke Memorial Jazz Festival in Davenport, Iowa.
- Rochester's Dale Baker scored his first victory by taking the 25-lap late model feature before 1,658 fairgoers at the Olmsted County Fair. He pocketed $327 as the winner's share.
1947 — 75 years ago
- High school graduates outside Minnesota may now be admitted to the University of Minnesota nursing school.
- The story of Minnesota's Northwest Angle is told in the August issue of the National Geographic magazine. On the west side of Lake of the Woods, the angle is completely cut off from the states by water and is hitched by land to Manitoba.
1922 — 100 years ago
- Pet poodles are no longer the fad for New York society women. The new craze is the fashionable woman now carrying a doll. The Billy Boy doll, which is plump with rosy cheeks and gingham rompers, is quite popular.
- A large wagon carrying the tent poles overturned at the circus grounds in a ditch. It was necessary to add sixteen horses to the eight already hitched to pull the wagon out.
