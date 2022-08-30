Get 6 Months for Just $2 Limited time offer. SUBSCRIBE
1922: “Doc” Graham visits Rochester

Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
August 30, 2022 12:00 AM
1997 – 25 years ago

  • The recently released book “Sid” is about Sid Hartman, the Minneapolis sportswriter and sportscaster. Sid has been in the sports business for 53 years.
1972 – 50 years ago

  • Paul Giel, the new athletic director at the University of Minnesota, will be the keynote speaker at the first-year orientation at Rochester State Junior College.
  • Keith Hewlett, a Mayo High School student, won national honors in two divisions at the Grand American Trapshooting Championships at Vandalia, Ohio.
  • Bill Reichart won the Eastwood Men’s Club golf championship with a 74-72.

1947 – 75 years ago

  • Five employees of the North Western railroad were hurt when two slow-moving freight engines collided head-on near the Rock Street crossing in Mankato.
  • “The Lone Ranger,” dramatizing the adventure, romance, and danger of the Old West will be heard three days a week at 6:30 p.m. on KWNO radio.

1922 – 100 years ago

  • Dr. A. W. Graham of Chisholm and his wife were in Rochester visiting at the home of his wife’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. Martin Madden, Sr. (Archibald Wright “Moonlight” Graham was a professional baseball player who appeared as a right fielder in a single major league game. “Doc” Graham served as the physician for the town of Chisholm, Minn., for fifty years).
  • The City Nurse Benefit party will be held on Mrs. Wm. J. Mayo’s lawn. There will be special music and fancy dancing. Everyone is invited.
