1922: Dr. C.H. Mayo speaks on 'Disease'
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
1997 — 25 years ago
- Pine Island Junior High swept the individual and team honors in the 13-team junior high math competition at Rochester Community and Technical College. Derek Breid won the individual event.
- A bill has been introduced in the Minnesota House to change the name of the O. L. Kipp State Park near the Mississippi River between Winona and La Crescent to the Great River Bluff State Park.
1972 — 50 years ago
- Seaman Frank Armstrong, son of Mr. and Mrs. Ray Armstrong, has completed a tour in Hong Kong aboard the light cruiser USS Oklahoma City. The ship is part of the 7th Fleet.
- The Twin Cities Assembly at the University of Minnesota has defeated a resolution to allow freshmen to participate in intercollegiate football and basketball.
1947 — 75 years ago
- According to representatives of the Western Coal & Supply Co. and Yahnke Ice & Fuel Co, ice cutting will begin this week in area rivers.
- Lois Johnston of Houston was one of the attendants chosen for the St. Paul Winter Carnival's fire queen.
- A complete reline brake shoe service for Chevrolets, Fords and Plymouths is $11.95 at Firestone stores.
1922 — 100 years ago
- The members of the Rochester Fire Department were equipped with new aluminum helmets. The state-of-the-art headgear will provide significant protection to the men as they fight fires.
- At the White Temple, Dr. C. H. Mayo spoke on “Disease” and how the government should work to make the country a healthier nation with cooperation from the people themselves.
I know many of us will be busy this weekend preparing for Valentine’s Day. Personally, I will be spending my Friday night preparing for an event near and dear to my heart.
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
Question: I heard you talk about bridge decks freezing up on the radio, can you please write about it?
The vast majority of people assume that volunteering is a positive thing. Volunteering has been shown over and over again to make people happier, healthier, more time conscious, and more competitive in the job market. High schools and colleges want to see current and prospective students actively volunteer.