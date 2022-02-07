1922: Dr. C.H. Mayo to speak to Minnesota State Nurses Association
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
1997 – 25 years ago
- Department store heir and former state Auditor Mark Dayton has entered the 1998 governor’s race. (Dayton would eventually become the 40th governor of Minnesota, serving from January 2011 until January 2019).
- IBM will move the manufacturing of the RS/6000 to Rochester this year. This will create many new job opportunities.
1972 – 50 years ago
- One whole side of the 40- by 20-foot block building of the Gould Engine Parts Division in Lake City was blown out by an explosion. The explosion was related to propane gas.
- Stewartville came away with the championship at an eight-team junior high wrestling tournament. Individual titles went to Paul Reisdorf, St. Charles, 80 pounds; Paul Hyland, Stewartville, 95; Tom Winkels, Stewartville, 100; and Jeff Hinkle, Stewartville, heavyweight.
1947 – 75 years ago
- The ailing Baby Ruth celebrated his birthday today. Whether he is 52 or 53 is a matter open to debate. (Ruth died Aug. 16, 1948).
- There will be no women bartenders if a bill sponsored by Minnesota Reps. George Murk and Carl Haglund becomes a law. The State Federation of Labor is behind the measure.
- A chicken hatchery will replace Wabasha’s last blacksmith shop, operated by Tony Trottner.
1922 – 100 years ago
- Rochester will be the scene of a big gypsy tour of several hundred motorcyclists who will arrive in the city on June 16.
- The Sixth District Minnesota State Nurses Association will enjoy a social evening in the parlors of the YWCA. A musical program will be presented and Dr. C. H. Mayo will be the speaker.
