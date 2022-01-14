SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Community

1922: Dr. Charles H. Mayo entertains Men’s Club of Calvary

Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
January 14, 2022 06:00 AM
1997 — 25 years ago

  • Dr. John Duffy received the first Newton Holland Lifetime Achievement Award at the Rochester Art Center. The award honors individuals who demonstrate leadership, commitment, and support of the arts in the region.
  • Mayor Chuck Canfield asked residents to sign a pledge condemning racial violence following a series of clashes between whites and blacks. A copy of the pledge will be published in the Post Bulletin.

1972 — 50 years ago

  • Plainview Village Council is considering banning snowmobiles after complaints by several residents. Snowmobilers have been issued an ultimatum to obey operating procedures and laws governing private property.
  • The Minnesota Twins announced the signing of contracts for four veterans. Signed players include outfielder Tony Olivia, pitchers Jim Kaat and Jim Perry, and catcher Phil Roof.

1947 — 75 years ago

  • Club president Branch Rickey stated that African American Montreal infielder Jackie Robinson will receive the “fairest chance in the world” to make the major league club, the Brooklyn Dodgers. Rickey said the biggest problem is to assure his “acceptance” by members of the team.
  • A collision of two trains of the Northern Pacific at Perham, Minn., injured 48 people, including six seriously. The accident occurred in blizzard conditions where visibility was near zero.

1922 — 100 years ago

  • Dr. Charles H. Mayo entertained the Men’s Club of Calvary Church with delightful reminiscences of the old days in Rochester. The members enjoyed oyster stew after the business portion of the meeting.
  • The new 1922 Minnesota license tags are maize and black in color, making a striking combination.
  • The employees of the Star Laundry gave a most enjoyable sleigh ride party. After riding about town and rural districts, an oyster supper was served to 25 individuals by Mrs. Crune at her home on Second Street NW.
