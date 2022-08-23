Get 6 Months for Just $2 Limited time offer. SUBSCRIBE
Community
|
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

1922: Dr. Crewe advises eating more fresh foods and vegetables

Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
August 23, 2022 12:00 AM
1997 – 25 years ago

  • Elgin officials began pumping the city’s water supply full of chlorine to wipe out bacterial contamination. It may take up to one week before city residents can drink the water without boiling it first.
  • IBM announced its latest generation of Rochester-designed computers. They are equipped for the Internet and are called the “e” series for electronic commerce.
Day in History graphic
Community
1947: Sixty-four years since the deadly Rochester cyclone
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
August 22, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
Day in History graphic
Community
1922: Pollution is a big concern
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
August 20, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else

1972 – 50 years ago

  • Richard Nixon was elected as the GOP presidential nominee for a record third time at the Republican convention in Miami Beach, Fla.
  • Members of the American Federation of Teachers support the 20-20 plan. It stands for 20 hours of class work per week with no more than 20 students per class.

1947 – 75 years ago

  • Roy Rogers, Dale Evans, and Trigger, the smartest horse in the movies, star in “Home in Oklahoma” at area theaters.
  • Montgomery Ward has Trail Blazer tires on sale for $10.45 apiece. Payments at $1.25 a week will buy four tires.
  • More than 10,000 persons showed up at the Fillmore County fair opening day, breaking the previous opening day record.

1922 – 100 years ago

  • A pig club show will be held in Eyota to determine what Olmsted County boys will enter purebred gilts in the Minnesota State Fair.
  • The automobile belonging to Henry Radke, stolen from an alley off Third St. SW in Rochester last evening, has been recovered in Lake City. The thief was also apprehended.
  • Dr. J. Crewe gave a speech to the Kiwanis Club on “Factors in Longevity.” Dr. Crewe advised all to ensure proper nutrition by eating more fresh foods and vegetables.
