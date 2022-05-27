SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
News reporting
1922: Dr. W. J. Mayo stresses mental welfare for patients

Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.

By Loren Else
May 27, 2022 12:00 AM
1997—25 years ago

  • David Schober, Rushford, was one of 20 composers to receive the 1997 ASCAP Foundation Morton Gould Young Composer Award. Schober’s piece titled “Cell 264 Strings Orchestra” was one of 500 scores submitted for the competition.

1972—50 years ago

  • Because of an increasing number of rubella (German measles) cases in Rochester junior high schools, Central, Kellogg, and John Adams, rubella immunizations will be given to boys in those schools.
  • The Newton Holland Art Scholarship Award has been presented to John Marshall student Mona Christensen. She will be attending the Minneapolis College of Art and Design.

1947—75 years ago

  • The Southern Minnesota Golf Association tournament for 1947 was awarded to the Soldiers Field course in Rochester. Dr. Edward Tararn of the Soldiers Field links was elected president of the association for the coming year.
  • Dr. Martin Cole, dean of St. Olaf College, Northfield, will be the commencement speaker for the 34-member Lanesboro High School graduating class.

1922—100 years ago

  • Dr. W. J. Mayo addressed the graduating class of the Kahler School of Nursing. Dr. Mayo stated, “If there is any point in which the medical profession has failed, it is that in the name of science, we have become too materialistic. I’m going to talk to you in regard to the things that concern the spirit, rather than of those things which concern the flesh.”
  • Memorial Sunday services will be held at the Presbyterian church. Members of the Custer Post of the Grand Army of the Republic, the Women’s Relief Corps, and the Daughters of Veterans will attend. After the services, a large, silk, 48-star flag will be presented to the Sunday school class.
