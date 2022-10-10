We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
Monday, October 10

Community
News reporting
1922: Dr. W. J. Mayo to conduct clinic at St. Marys Hospital

Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.

By Loren Else
October 10, 2022 12:00 AM
1997 – 25 years ago

  • The new owner of the Kahler Plaza Hotel in downtown Rochester will convert the 194-room high-rise into a Marriott.
  • The Olmsted County Planning Commission has approved re-zoning 207 acres north of Rochester for a new golf instructional facility.
1972 – 50 years ago

  • The new 350-seat Mankato State College student union auditorium will be officially opened with a performance of the Broadway musical “Jacques Brel Is Alive and Well and Living in Paris.”
  • The world-famous Harlem Globetrotter will be coming to Rochester on Oct. 30. The Globetrotter’s record is 10,370 wins against 323 losses in their history.

1947 – 75 years ago

  • Two Mayo Clinic pediatricians have recommended to mothers, “Let your infants eat as much as they want when they want.” Mothers were also advised to feed their babies the foods that they prefer.
  • A woman in Oregon has filed for her 15th divorce. She stated she is still hoping for the “right man” to come along.
  • At a weekly luncheon meeting of the Kiwanis Club, the members were told by the president of the St. Cloud Teachers College that there is an urgent need for well-qualified teachers.

1922 – 100 years ago

  • The 47th annual meeting of the Mississippi Valley Medical Association will be held in Rochester for the next three days. Surgeons who conducted clinics at Saint Marys Hospital this morning were Dr. W. J. Mayo, Dr. E. S. Judd, and Dr. V. A. Hunt.
  • Lovers of the vaudeville will enjoy the musical “The Whirl of New York” at the Metropolitan Opera House.
  • The eighth-grade Girls Reserve club took a 5-mile walk immediately following school. The girls arrived back home very tired but in time for supper.
