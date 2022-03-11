1922: Dr. William Mayo aids gorged bullfighter in Mexico City
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
1997 — 25 years ago
- The Minnesota Twins sent former players Kirby Puckett and Bert Blyleven to a legislative hearing to convince legislators that a new stadium would benefit Minnesota.
- According to the most extensive international study of its kind, Minnesota eighth-graders mathematics and science skills are better than those of their international counterparts.
1972 — 50 years ago
- International Falls will meet Grand Rapids in the Minnesota State High School League hockey tournament finals at the Metropolitan Sports Complex. (International Falls would be the victor 3-2).
- Lead in paint will be banned by 1974 under a Food and Drug Administration regulation.
1947 — 75 years ago
- The state senate recommended the passage of a bill that would permit the issuance of an on-sale liquor license to the Winona Country club and several other golf clubs in Minnesota.
- Evar Silvernagle, the successful swimming coach at Austin, has signed a contract with Rochester High School for next season. Silvernagle coached Austin the past eight years and has won two state championships and six Big Nine championships.
1922 — 100 years ago
- Dr. William J. Mayo, who was visiting Mexico City, was asked by President Alvaro Obregon to examine matador Luiz Freg. Freg had been seriously gorged during a benefit bullfight. (Dr. Mayo was able to stop the bleeding, and Freg would survive).
- Plans are in place for the dedication of the new thoroughly modern Holmes school. The completion of the building marks another step forward in the progress of Rochester’s remarkable school system.
- Notice is given of the annual meeting of the shareholders of the Olmsted County Building & Loan association in the gymnasium of the high school building.
