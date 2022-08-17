1922: Enrollment growth in Rochester schools phenomenal
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
1997 — 25 years ago
- Three protesters face misdemeanor charges after being arrested for blocking traffic and trespassing outside the National Trappers Association Convention in Rochester.
From covering songs heard on the radio to playing gigs around town, Rochester had an early rock 'n' roll scene.
1972 — 50 years ago
- A 150-room Hilton Inn will be built at 16th Street Southwest and U.S. 52, west of Apache Mall. Construction should begin this fall and be completed in 1973.
- Orville Mertz, Rochester fire chief, presented the keys to a bright-red fire truck to Roy Watson, president of the Board of Park Commissioners, to be used as a piece of playground equipment at Soldiers Field Park.
1947 — 75 years ago
- The first anniversary of a tornado that took the lives of ten and injured many others will be observed today in Mankato.
- The new term at Bethlehem Academy in Faribault will begin Sept. 8. It’s a fully accredited four-year Catholic high school.
- Some bowling alleys are raising prices from 80 to 90 cents to a cost of between 90 and $1.10 per game. Bowling establishments state that their costs have increased, including paying the pinsetters more.
1922 — 100 years ago
- With the closing of the Rochester Park Band season, Harold Cooke, director of the band, and his brother Glenn Cooke are planning to go to Boston to study music for nine months.
- The growth of enrollment in the Rochester public schools has been phenomenal. In recent years, it is safe to say that no school system in the state has a better record of increase in enrollment in proportion to population.
- The complete list of the faculty of the Rochester public schools has been announced. 104 instructors from 11 different states have signed contracts.
