1922: Estella Edwards reappointed as city policewoman
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
1997 – 25 years ago
- Lee Coggins, a Rochester native with a degree in aerospace and mechanics, has been assisting in training the shuttle crew of the Columbia, shuttle flight 83. The shuttle will leave on April 5 on a 16-day science mission.
- The Park and Recreation Board will proceed forward for the city’s new National Volleyball Center. (The facility was built and opened in the fall of 1998).
1972 – 50 years ago
- Gerard Ring, Rochester’s new 33-year-old municipal judge, was sworn in by Judge O’Russell Olson, Chief Justice of the Third Judicial District.
- Beverly Lunde has been assigned to the Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi, Mississippi, to train as a personnel specialist. Lunde is a 1971 graduate of Pine Island High School.
- The operation of a nonprofit “open-air market” at the Mayo Field ballpark this summer was proposed by the Rochester Park and Recreation Board.
1947 – 75 years ago
- Rochester, with zero traffic fatalities in 1946, was the winner of a national traffic safety contest for cities in the 25,000-50,000-population class sponsored by the National Safety Council.
- Rochester and Kasson have been added to the Southeastern Minnesota Baseball league. This year, other teams in the circuit included Lake City, Claremont, West Concord, Red Wing, Pine Island, and Dodge Center.
1922 – 100 years ago
- The Rochester famine relief committee has received an appreciation letter for sending a railroad car containing 378 sacks of flour for Russian famine relief.
- The Rochester Women’s Relief Corps has arranged a program honoring all the area Civil War veterans. Every citizen of Rochester should show their respect for the occasion by their presence and aid.
- Estella Edwards was reappointed policewoman and supervisor of social work. Her yearly salary will be $1,680.
