1922: Experiments show music may help the 'insane'
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
1997 — 25 years ago
- Minnesota Viking head coach Dennis Green will tell his life story in the new book due out this fall titled "Dennis Green: No Room for Crybabies."
- Ground is expected to be broken soon for a new Mayo Health Systems Clinic in Lake City. Mayo will advertise for bids for the $2.5 million clinic.
Columnist Steve Lange recounts a Zumbro River tubing trip gone horribly, horribly wrong, in so many ways.
1972 — 50 years ago
- Officials at Rochester State Junior College and Rochester Area Vocational Institute are seeking public listings for student rooms.
- Heavyweight Duane Bobick of Bowling, Minn., a favorite for a gold medal, was a unanimous selection to the 1972 Olympic boxing team. (Bobick did not win a medal at the '72 Olympics.)
- Lisa Stone was the women's club champion at the Rochester Golf and Country Club. She shot a 54-hole total of 268.
1947 — 75 years ago
- Opening day attendance records were smashed when 61,511 persons visited the eighty-sixth annual Minnesota State Fair. (In 2019, 133,326 people flooded the fairgrounds.)
- High prices are causing seven Minnesotans in every 10 to put off buying things they need, a Minnesota Poll survey indicates. People feel excessive prices are currently on automobiles, clothing, farm machinery, homes, and building material.
1922 — 100 years ago
- A series of experiments have been completed with patients at the Rochester State Hospital, showing promising results of music's positive effect on the insane mind. The results are worth continuing effort and expense to determine the value of music in mental health treatment.
- The Zumbrota baseball club will tangle with Keep Electronics at Mayo Field this Sunday. "Happy" Dison will hurl for the local boys, with McQuillan doing the receiving.
