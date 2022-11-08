SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, November 8

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

1922: Father Flanagan and his boys from Omaha will perform in Rochester

Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
November 08, 2022 12:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

1997 – 25 years ago

  • Rochester Public Library will close its doors for two days while it and other Southeast Minnesota libraries update their computer systems.
  • A stretch of U.S. 52 near the Koch Refining Co. plant in Rosemount was briefly shut down after an explosion and fire at the oil refinery.
Also Read
Day in History graphic
Community
1972: Slight wait time for voters in the Presidential election
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
November 07, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
5 Things to Catch graphic
Community
5 Things to Catch
What's happening this week?
November 06, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Dan Conradt column sig
Community
A damp foreboding came from the basement as the cat meowed
Columnist Dan Conradt says a rainy night turned bright thanks to my hero, the cat.
November 05, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Dan Conradt

1972 – 50 years ago

  • Tackle Steve Cordie and linebacker Jack Drews were named co-captains for the 1973 Rochester John Marshall football team.
  • President Nixon won a landslide victory carrying 49 of 50 states and 61 percent of the popular vote, but the Democrats retained control of Congress.
  • Sen. Walter Mondale won his second six-year term, and many feel the road ahead for Mondale will be the White House.

1947 – 75 years ago

  • 1,200 fans braved freezing temperatures in a wind-swept stadium in Winona to watch the Rochester High school football team come away with a 25-12 over Winona. This was the final game of the season for both teams. Shorty Cochran scored two touchdowns for the Rockets.
  • An Army recruiter was in town today telling young men that they have the opportunity of a lifetime to train as aviation cadets. Cadet pay is $75 per month with $1 a day expense money. Men must be 20 to 26 years of age.

1922 – 100 years ago

  • The most popular books so far in 1922 are “The Outline of History” by H. G. Wells, “The Story of Mankind” by Hendrik Willern Van Loon, and “If Winter Comes” by A.S.M. Hutchinson.
  • Father Edward Flanagan, founder of Boys Town, and his twenty boys from Omaha are booked to give two performances at the Metropolitan Theater in Rochester. Admission is free, and the boys have been greeted by large audiences in every city they have performed. The boys have a 16-piece band, soloists, orators, and comedians.
Related Topics: DAY IN HISTORYHISTORYROCHESTER
What to read next
Day in History graphic
Community
1922: Flower show held at Mayowood
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
November 05, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
Day in History graphic
Community
1997: Plaque dedicated in memory of Deputy Jack Werner
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
November 04, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
Day in History graphic
Community
1972: Dr. Francis Tyce of RSH elected president of Zumbro Valley Medical Society
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
November 03, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
Day in History graphic
Community
1947: Howard Hughes pilots short flight in Spruce Goose
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
November 02, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else