1922: Fire destroys main Winona State Teachers’ college building
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
1997 – 25 years ago
- The Minnesota National Guard was honored for the relief efforts during the Red River flooding. The Guard sent more than 3,000 members to Northwestern Minnesota to help in the disaster. (The “Flood of the Century” caused the evacuation of 28,000 people, and total property loss to the Red River region was $3.5 billion.)
1972 – 50 years ago
- The Rochester John Marshall Rockets opened their Big Nine season with a 73-46 victory over Albert Lea. Dean Richter scored 18 to lead the Rockets.
- Apollo 17 is scheduled to lift off on December 7. This will be the 27th American crewed vehicle ticketed for a ride into space and the seventh aimed for a moon landing.
1947 – 75 years ago
- Harold E. Nelson was re-elected mayor of Dover. The voters rejected a proposal to grant liquor licenses by a vote of 70 to 58.
- Leading tobacco retailers have raised prices. Popular brand cigarettes are not 19 cents a pack. (The average cost in Minnesota for a pack of cigarettes is currently $10.49.)
- The popular St. Thomas professor of sociology, Dr. Rudolph Schwenger, has died of a kidney ailment he contracted while a prisoner of the Nazis. (Dr. Schwenger and his wife escaped Czechoslovakia in 1939 after the German occupation.)
1922 – 100 years ago
- The main building of the Winona State Teachers’ college, known as “Old Main,” was destroyed by fire. Damage was also sustained to the roofs of the library and heating plant building. The Winona Fire Department used 800,000 gallons of water to fight the fire and worked throughout the blaze to keep the fire from spreading into the city. The building was built in 1869. (In the fall of 1924, a new college building was completed and later named Somsen Hall.)
