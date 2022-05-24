1922: First Farmer’s Market to be held in Rochester
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
1997 – 25 years ago
- The Plummer Building’s bronze doors are represented in the cover drawing of a new book by John “Jack” Desley entitled “Perspectives on Mayo – Pen and Ink Renderings of Mayo Heritage.” The book has illustrations of past and present Rochester Architecture associated with Mayo.
1972 – 50 years ago
- IBM shipped the first 3505 card reader and 3525 card punch to United Telephone Company at Mansfield, Ohio. The units developed at the IBM Rochester Development Laboratory are designed for use in the IBM System 370.
- This Saturday, the Polka Dots will be playing wonderful old-time music at the Pla-Mor Ballroom.
1947 – 75 years ago
- Dr. Fred Rollins, a St. Charles physician, celebrated his 50th anniversary as a practicing physician by attending a reunion with his classmates from the class of 1897 at Rush Medical College in Chicago.
- Mabel High School edged Spring Grove in high school baseball 5-4 to win the eastern division championship of District One.
1922 – 100 years ago
- Rochester’s first Farmer’s Market Day will be held, and it is expected that farmers will bring their produce to the city hall square. (The first farmer to sell was H. D. Packard, east of the city, and the first customer was Rev. Wurtele, who bought eggs).
- The new phone directory of the Rochester Telephone Company with a classified section in the back is off the presses and will be distributed this week. The book reveals 17 lawyers, 14 dentists, and 17 real estate firms.
