SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Saturday, November 5

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

1922: Flower show held at Mayowood

Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
November 05, 2022 12:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

1997 – 25 years ago

  • Rochester School Board members Karen Hammill, Jim Price, and Paul Scanlon all won new terms turning back three challengers.
  • A Minneapolis company has signed a letter of intent to buy 55 acres of land from IBM for development as a 500,000-square-foot shopping center.
Also Read
Day in History graphic
Community
1997: Plaque dedicated in memory of Deputy Jack Werner
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
November 04, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
Day in History graphic
Community
1972: Dr. Francis Tyce of RSH elected president of Zumbro Valley Medical Society
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
November 03, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
Day in History graphic
Community
1947: Howard Hughes pilots short flight in Spruce Goose
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
November 02, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else

1972 – 50 years ago

  • Sen. Walter Mondale, Sen. Hubert H. Humphrey, and Gov. Wendell Anderson scheduled news conferences in six cities, including Rochester, in “an effort to stimulate voter turnout.”

1947 – 75 years ago

  • Now showing at theaters is Gene Autry’s new film, “Twilight on the Rio Grande.”
  • The Rochester Community Theatre presents “George Washington Slept Here.” Tickets are $1.00 at the auditorium box office.
  • Christmas toys such as electric trains, sleds, fire trucks, and doll beds are available at Nelson Tire Service.

1922 – 100 years ago

  • Close to one thousand people viewed the magnificent displays of Chrysanthemums and other flowers during Rochester’s first flower show at Mayowood.
  • A man dressed as a 14th-century knight with long white stockings, leather slippers, and a sparking gold cape was arrested and put in jail for public intoxication. He was a source of mirth to the other jail inmates.
  • A raid on a bunch of crapshooters in a room over 300 South Broadway resulted in seven arrests. Each dice man who spent a night in jail was fined $5.00.
Related Topics: DAY IN HISTORYHISTORYROCHESTER
What to read next
Ask a Trooper - Sgt. Troy Christianson column mug
Community
Are smoked or tinted headlights legal?
Short answer: Minnesota law does not allow for this.
November 01, 2022 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Sgt. Troy Christianson
0-2 (4).jpg
Community
Northbook brings a big retail boost to Rochester
Grand plans for grand opening celebrations were set aside after the assassination of President Kennedy.
November 01, 2022 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Thomas Weber
Oddchester - Steve Lange column sig
Community
Best Cup of Joe? 'Joe Powers'
Columnist Steve Lange looks back on some of the weirdest answers in 24 years of Rochester Magazine's annual Best Restaurants ballot.
November 01, 2022 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Steve Lange
Asked and Answered - R.M. Dreier
Community
Dodge Center's 'Bookaneer' is always on the lookout for paper 'treasures'
R.M. Dreier has a passion for old books and other vintage paper items. That led the Dodge Center man, who works as a forklift driver, to become the "Bookaneer," buying and selling vintage tomes.
November 01, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger