1922: Flower show held at Mayowood
1997 – 25 years ago
- Rochester School Board members Karen Hammill, Jim Price, and Paul Scanlon all won new terms turning back three challengers.
- A Minneapolis company has signed a letter of intent to buy 55 acres of land from IBM for development as a 500,000-square-foot shopping center.
1972 – 50 years ago
- Sen. Walter Mondale, Sen. Hubert H. Humphrey, and Gov. Wendell Anderson scheduled news conferences in six cities, including Rochester, in “an effort to stimulate voter turnout.”
1947 – 75 years ago
- Now showing at theaters is Gene Autry’s new film, “Twilight on the Rio Grande.”
- The Rochester Community Theatre presents “George Washington Slept Here.” Tickets are $1.00 at the auditorium box office.
- Christmas toys such as electric trains, sleds, fire trucks, and doll beds are available at Nelson Tire Service.
1922 – 100 years ago
- Close to one thousand people viewed the magnificent displays of Chrysanthemums and other flowers during Rochester’s first flower show at Mayowood.
- A man dressed as a 14th-century knight with long white stockings, leather slippers, and a sparking gold cape was arrested and put in jail for public intoxication. He was a source of mirth to the other jail inmates.
- A raid on a bunch of crapshooters in a room over 300 South Broadway resulted in seven arrests. Each dice man who spent a night in jail was fined $5.00.
