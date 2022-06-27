1922: Ford plant to be built in the Twin Cities
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
1997 – 25 years ago
- The 75th anniversary of the invention of water skiing by Ralph Samuelson will be celebrated at Lake City’s annual Water Ski Days.
- Sprinkler system demonstrations were put on the Rochester Fire Department and the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s office during Rochesterfest to raise awareness that sprinklers can save lives and property.
1972 – 50 years ago
- The Civil Defense Division of the Minnesota Department of Public Safety will conduct a training workshop for local Civil Defense directors from 13 southeast Minnesota counties in Rochester.
- Vehicular traffic will be allowed to make right turns on a red light at all Rochester intersections beginning July 1.
1947 – 75 years ago
- Southern Minnesota’s iron ore industry is moving toward reality as operations progress at the Hanna Coal and Ore Corporation site five miles south of Spring Valley, just off Highway 63.
- The new Tucker 48 automobile, with its revolutionary design, is now in its first dealers’ showing in Chicago.
- Racing “souped-up hot rods” will be an afternoon feature in the Fourth of July celebration in St. Charles.
1922 – 100 years ago
- Henry Ford announced that a large automobile factory would be built near the high dam between St. Paul and Minneapolis. The plant will cost several million dollars to build and employ between 4,000 and 5,000 men.
- A quarrel over school matters, resulting in an assault and the pulling of a revolver, led to an arrest. A trial will be held.
- Four special patrol officers will assist the regular police force as guardians of the peace and dignity of the city and its citizens during an upcoming visit by the circus.
