1922: Ga-Be-Nah-Gewn-Wonce dies, reputed to be 137 years old

1997 — 25 years ago
- The U.S. government has estimated it may cost 2.3 billion to fix the turn-of-the-millennium problem that may cripple computers.
- Mike Hain rolled two perfect games of 300 and an 879 series setting a new city record. Hain performed his bowling feats at Colonial Lanes in the Scratch Doubles league.
1972 — 50 years ago
- Chris Evert, the teenage sweetheart of tennis, crushed veteran Billy Jean King 6-1, 6-0 to win the Women’s International Championship.
- Three Rochester scouts received Eagle badges from Troop 21 of Christ United Methodist Church. The recipients were David Gambill, Mark Flatness and Stephen Schmitter.
1947 — 75 years ago
- Fire destroyed the Hilltop Riding Academy barn and stables just off the highway beltline, west of the Rochester city limits. Fifty head of horses were led from the smoke-filled stalls and turned loose. No horses were injured.
- The Rochester Acting Police Chief warned that all forms of gambling are forbidden. Police picked up two punchboards in local taverns and issued warnings that proprietors would be prosecuted.
- The new 12-car Burlington and Great Northern Railway transcontinental train will be on display for one day in Winona.
1922 — 100 years ago
- A Chippewa Indian, reputed to be 137 years old, has died. Known as Ga-Be-Nah-Gewn-Wonce, he lived near Cass Lake, Minn. He recalled his days as a scout for the Chippewa and remembered the events of the War of 1812. He was known to the whites as “The Old Indian.”
- A new $50,000 pleasure yacht under construction for Drs. William J. and Charles Mayo at the Dingle Boat Works, St. Paul, will be complete by June 1. The steamboat, “Minnesota,” will be replaced by the new yacht.
