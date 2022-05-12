1922: Gasoline price hikes to be investigated
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
1997 — 25 years ago
- Rochester John Marshall’s Omar Clemmons set a school record in the long jump at the Class AAA True Team track meet at Faribault. Clemmons broke the record set by Darrell Thompson in 1985.
- Lt. Gov. Joanne Benson will give Winona State University’s 1997 commencement address. Ceremonies will be held on May 24 for 1,100 students.
1972 — 50 years ago
- A major expansion of Mayo Foundation laboratory facilities — a nine-story Life Sciences Building and a five-story Laboratory Medicine Building will be launched this year at a cost of $25 million.
- The top two honor students in the 1972 class of Lanesboro High School are Connie Johnson, valedictorian, and Jeff Strom, salutatorian.
1947 — 75 years ago
- The United States is securing its northern defenses by spending $8,000,000 on an Alaskan military base that can handle the strategic air command's biggest bombers.
- A home that could be built for $5,000 in 1940 now costs an even $9,000 to build in 1947. Building materials have increased by 76 percent since 1940.
- The Lake City High School track team won the Class S title at the Carleton invitational track meet in Northfield, Minn. Bruce Zillgitt was Lake City’s top point producer.
1922 — 100 years ago
- Recent increases in gasoline prices are being investigated by the United States Department of Justice. Gas has increased by four cents in the past six weeks.
- Fred Ormond, captain of Company D, the unit that left the city during the war, has filed for sheriff of Olmsted County.
- Helen White, 25, is campaigning as a candidate for state senator from the 58th district in Duluth. She is the first black woman candidate to seek office in Minnesota.
