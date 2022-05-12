SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Thursday, May 12
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

1922: Gasoline price hikes to be investigated

Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
May 12, 2022 06:16 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

1997 — 25 years ago

  • Rochester John Marshall’s Omar Clemmons set a school record in the long jump at the Class AAA True Team track meet at Faribault. Clemmons broke the record set by Darrell Thompson in 1985.
  • Lt. Gov. Joanne Benson will give Winona State University’s 1997 commencement address. Ceremonies will be held on May 24 for 1,100 students.

1972 — 50 years ago

  • A major expansion of Mayo Foundation laboratory facilities — a nine-story Life Sciences Building and a five-story Laboratory Medicine Building will be launched this year at a cost of $25 million.
  • The top two honor students in the 1972 class of Lanesboro High School are Connie Johnson, valedictorian, and Jeff Strom, salutatorian.

1947 — 75 years ago

  • The United States is securing its northern defenses by spending $8,000,000 on an Alaskan military base that can handle the strategic air command's biggest bombers.
  • A home that could be built for $5,000 in 1940 now costs an even $9,000 to build in 1947. Building materials have increased by 76 percent since 1940.
  • The Lake City High School track team won the Class S title at the Carleton invitational track meet in Northfield, Minn. Bruce Zillgitt was Lake City’s top point producer.

1922 — 100 years ago

  • Recent increases in gasoline prices are being investigated by the United States Department of Justice. Gas has increased by four cents in the past six weeks.
  • Fred Ormond, captain of Company D, the unit that left the city during the war, has filed for sheriff of Olmsted County.
  • Helen White, 25, is campaigning as a candidate for state senator from the 58th district in Duluth. She is the first black woman candidate to seek office in Minnesota.
Related Topics: DAY IN HISTORYHISTORYROCHESTER
What to read next
Day in History graphic
Community
1972: Abbie Hoffman at Winona State College
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
May 11, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
sisters of saint francis
Local
Rochester Sisters of Saint Francis elect new leadership team
The team will serve a four-year term.
May 10, 2022 02:24 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
9d480194fab8ac8d75200a85b5c35890.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Looking back in time
Even the light you see from our own sun represents a measurably long-ago image.
May 10, 2022 11:30 AM
 · 
By  Melissa Gerken
091321-TEEN-COLUMNIST-07371.jpg
Community
Ayooluwa Odeyinka and Radhika Damle: Think you know all about video games? Think again!
What do you think of when you hear the words “video games”?
May 10, 2022 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Ayooluwa Odeyinka