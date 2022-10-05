We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
Wednesday, October 5

1922: Girls playing football at Central School

Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
October 05, 2022 12:00 AM
1997 – 25 years ago

  • Road rage incidents are increasing, according to a AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety study.
  • Principal Diane Trisko has been named Minnesota’s 1997 National Distinguished Principal. She received the award in Washington D.C.
1972 – 50 years ago

  • Rochester State Junior College has moved to 11th in the latest National Junior College Athletic Assn. football poll.
  • The Rochester State Hospital will host a “Regional Educator’s Day.” School administrators will visit the hospital and hear reports on its operation.

1947 – 75 years ago

  • It was predicted that there will be a shortage of 30,000 doctors by 1960 unless something is done about the rising costs of obtaining a medical education.
  • Tarzan, a fictional king of the jungle, has become big business. The 24th Tarzan film, “Tarzan and the Mermaids,” is now in production in Mexico. Johnny Weismuller, the current Tarzan for the big screen, has appeared in 12 pictures.

1922 – 100 years ago

  • The Olmsted County Medical Society, at a special meeting at the Mayo Clinic, appointed Dr. Henry Helmholz as a member of the board, which will have charge of administrating the Sheppard-Tower Maternity and Infancy Protection Act. (The Act provided federal funds to states to establish programs to educate people about prenatal care and infant welfare to reduce the high infant mortality rate).
  • The girls are playing football daily at Central School during gymnasium classes. The female elevens on defense and offense get after it with the inflated pigskin.
