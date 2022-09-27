We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, September 27

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

1922: Gov. Preus and Sen. Kellogg to visit Rochester in campaign stop

Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
September 27, 2022 12:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

1997 – 25 years ago

  • A parade marked the fifth annual Native American Day in St. Paul. The grand marshal was Loretta Gagnon, a Turtle Mountain Ojibwe. She is the program manager of Native American education for the St. Paul public schools.
Also Read
Day in History graphic
Community
1947: New lighted football field at Lake City dedicated
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
September 26, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
Day in History graphic
Community
1997: New sugar-free Girl Scout cookie offered
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
September 24, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else

1972 – 50 years ago

  • Sen. George McGovern, the Democratic presidential nominee, stated that if elected, he would end the Vietnam War within five minutes of inauguration.
  • A new NCAA rule will allow first-year athletes to compete at the varsity level in football and basketball. Most Big Ten coaches greeted the ruling with, “so what, who can use them.”

1947 – 75 years ago

  • King Boreas X and Helen Duffy, Queen of the Snows of the St. Paul Winter Carnival, will be special guests at the annual Plainview Fall Festival.
  • Harmony High School running backs Ray Losen and Lee Fairbanks ran wild and scored all 45 points in the team's 45-0 victory over Lanesboro in high school football.

1922 – 100 years ago

  • The University of Minnesota officially opened its 53rd year today. The total number of students enrolled is over 8,000.
  • Gov. J.A.O. Preus and Senator Frank B. Kellogg will visit Rochester during their southern Minnesota campaigns.
  • Rochester will be the site of a noteworthy convention when the Minnesota State Registered Nurses Association and the Minnesota League of Nurses hold their state convention in October.
Related Topics: DAY IN HISTORYHISTORYROCHESTER
What to read next
5 Things to Catch graphic
Community
5 Things to Catch
What's happening this week?
September 25, 2022 06:30 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Dan Conradt column sig
Community
Sometimes you just need an adjustable chair and fake butter
Columnist Dan Conradt says a trip to the movies comes with new experiences, and the same old nap.
September 24, 2022 06:30 AM
 · 
By  Dan Conradt
Rainy Day
Community
Photos: Slice of Life September 2022
View "slice of life" photos from around the area.
September 23, 2022 02:04 PM
 · 
By  Joe Ahlquist
Day in History graphic
Community
1972: Roller skate center opens
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
September 23, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else