1922: Gov. Preus and Sen. Kellogg to visit Rochester in campaign stop
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
We are part of The Trust Project.
1997 – 25 years ago
- A parade marked the fifth annual Native American Day in St. Paul. The grand marshal was Loretta Gagnon, a Turtle Mountain Ojibwe. She is the program manager of Native American education for the St. Paul public schools.
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
1972 – 50 years ago
- Sen. George McGovern, the Democratic presidential nominee, stated that if elected, he would end the Vietnam War within five minutes of inauguration.
- A new NCAA rule will allow first-year athletes to compete at the varsity level in football and basketball. Most Big Ten coaches greeted the ruling with, “so what, who can use them.”
1947 – 75 years ago
- King Boreas X and Helen Duffy, Queen of the Snows of the St. Paul Winter Carnival, will be special guests at the annual Plainview Fall Festival.
- Harmony High School running backs Ray Losen and Lee Fairbanks ran wild and scored all 45 points in the team's 45-0 victory over Lanesboro in high school football.
1922 – 100 years ago
- The University of Minnesota officially opened its 53rd year today. The total number of students enrolled is over 8,000.
- Gov. J.A.O. Preus and Senator Frank B. Kellogg will visit Rochester during their southern Minnesota campaigns.
- Rochester will be the site of a noteworthy convention when the Minnesota State Registered Nurses Association and the Minnesota League of Nurses hold their state convention in October.
Columnist Dan Conradt says a trip to the movies comes with new experiences, and the same old nap.