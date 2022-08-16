1922: Growing need for music teachers

It was on a trip to visit family that we first noticed something was different about our 3-year-old, Sam. We ’d been excited for him to play with his younger cousin Miles, but when we arrived, Miles played with our older daughter Ruth and Sam was left behind. Sam’s speech was significantly behind Miles’ and he wasn’t socialy able to interact with him in the way that Miles could with Ruth. Things we’d thought of as Sam’s eccentricities were becoming visible as real challenges that he was facing.