1922: Growing need for music teachers
1997 – 25 years ago
- The Rochester A’s finished fourth in the American Legion state tournament, winning four games and losing two.
1972 – 50 years ago
- The Northwest Airlines pilot strike is grinding into its seventh week. Salary terms have been reached, but outstanding issues include fringe benefits and working conditions.
- If high school football coaches wish to “brush up” on all aspects of pre-season conditioning, they are invited to attend a clinic at Mayo High School. Dr. Don Erickson, Dr. Frank Sim, and Dr. Ralph Nelson, all Mayo Clinic physicians, will be the chief presenters.
1947 – 75 years ago
- Janice Wiltse of the Pleasant Ridge 4-H club scored three grand champions and four other blue-ribbon awards in the livestock division. She is the “Blue Ribbonest Girl” at the Winona County Fair.
- A big parade with 50 floats and 17 bands and marching units will highlight the second day of Virginia, Minnesota’s formal welcome home to its veterans of World War II.
1922 – 100 years ago
- Dr. W. A. Plummer is away from the clinic for a two-weeks motor trip to the northern part of the state.
- A man from Independence, Mo., was arrested by the Rochester Police Department for passing a worthless check for $725. He will be held in the county jail until Missouri authorities pick him up.
- There is a growing need for music teachers throughout the Midwest and state. The development of choruses and orchestras in public schools has opened a large field of employment for serious-minded music students.
