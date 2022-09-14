1922: Gun battle at St. Peter State Hospital
1997 – 25 years ago
- Quarry Hills Nature Center will begin celebrating its 25th anniversary this week with its annual Fall Harvest Festival.
- The increase in the federal minimum wage went into effect on September 1. The minimum wage increase was from $4.75 to $5.15.
1972 – 50 years ago
- Syndicated newspaper columnist and magazine publisher Alice Widener, of New York City, was a guest speaker at Rochester State Junior College.
- The world's largest warship, the USS Enterprise, headed to Vietnam after cruising by a tiny armada of antiwar protesters, some of whom had to be fished out of the chilly San Francisco Bay after their boats capsized.
1947 – 75 years ago
- The formation of a non-profit agency that will treat alcoholism as a disease rather than a moral problem was announced by the Midwest Council on Alcoholism, Inc.
- Booker T. Washington half-dollars commemorating the Black educator who won a place in the American hall of fame will go on sale this week in Minnesota banks.
- The bell of the famous Little Brown Church in the Vale in Nashua, Iowa, is ringing again after lean years of gas rationing. So far this year more than 600 marriages have occurred.
1922 – 100 years ago
- Two patients at the St. Peter State Hospital obtained smuggled guns and ammunition. They started a gun battle that lasted over an hour until their ammunition ran out. The National Guard was called, and one of the patients was injured by gunfire in the incident.
- The growing popularity of the Rochester Junior College is seen in the fact that sixty-nine students have enrolled in courses. The college was established several years ago.
- Harold and Glenn Cooke, sons of Mr. and Mrs. A. R. Cooke, are on their way to Boston, where they will study music for the next nine months.
