1922: Guns used by James Gang members on display
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
1997 — 25 years ago
- The Green Bay Packers won the Super Bowl with a 35-21 victory over the New England Patriots.
- Snow, wind and brutal temperatures made roads slippery in the region. State Patrol officers were called to 80 reports of cars in ditches or other weather-related problems.
1972 — 50 years ago
- Four St. Charles High School students will match wits with students from Ontario, Wis., in the High School Quiz Bowl. The St. Charles students are John Brownell, Steven Benedett, Roger Randal and Margaret Root.
- Rep. Shirley Chisholm of New York, the nation’s first black congresswoman, announced she is a candidate for the Democratic presidential nomination. (Chisholm was the first black to seek the presidential nomination from one of the two major parties. Her slogan was “Unbought and Unbossed.”)
1947 — 75 years ago
- Al Capone, ex-Chicago gangster and prohibition-era mobster, has died in Florida. Capone was released from the Alcatraz penitentiary in November 1939.
- It is hoped that the acute shortage of teachers will be over in another year following an increase in the number of graduates from teachers’ colleges.
- Billy Bye, Minnesota halfback, was awarded the “Prison Mirror” Heine Berg trophy at the annual Stillwater state prison football program. Bye was voted most valuable Gopher by sports-minded prisoners.
1922 — 100 years ago
- The Alaskan railroad is now open. The construction, by the U.S. Army engineers, started in 1915 at the cost of $56 million. The 467-mile line connects Seward, on the coast, to Fairbanks, on the interior.
- An exhibit of old revolvers said to have been used by the James brothers and the Younger brothers, is displayed at the Garden Theatre. The relics are under the protection of a detective agency.
