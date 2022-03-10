1922: Health Officer pleads for people to understand if quarantined
1997 — 25 years ago
- Aaron Miskovich, of Grand Rapids, was named Minnesota’s Mr. Hockey. He was chosen from five finalists that included Matt Leimbek of Rochester Mayo. The award is given to the top senior.
1972 — 50 years ago
- The Gustav Berg American Legion and Auxiliary Post 81 of Harmony have selected Michael Anderson to attend the annual Legion Boys State. Mary Jane Schrock was chosen to attend the annual Girls State. These are leadership programs for high school students that teach government function and the responsibilities of American citizenship.
- Coach Del Elston’s Harmony Cardinal basketball team knocked off Preston 47-40 to capture the District One championship before a sell-out crowd at Mayo Civic Auditorium.
1947 — 75 years ago
- Swift & Co. is paying 43 cents a dozen for Grade A eggs directly to farmers. Winona area farmers are asked to stop by the company’s cream, poultry, and egg buying station.
- 240-acre farm near Rushford is for sale. The property contains a house, barn, and corn crib. The price is $33 per acre.
1922 — 100 years ago
- Dr. A. J. Chesley of the state board of health addressed a group at a health talk at the White Temple. Dr. Chesley discussed the prevention of diseases. The doctor discussed measles, scarlet fever, whooping cough, typhoid, and tuberculosis. He made a plea to all to not cuss out your health officer if, for safety for others, he puts up a quarantine card on your home.
- Physicians and dentists examined 150 babies at the Bryon baby clinic for two days.
- According to the Rochester High School Crucible (school newspaper), there is a strong possibility that the high school will field a track team this spring.
