1922: Henry Ford is the wealthiest man in the world
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
1997 – 25 years ago
- John Meitzner of Kasson recorded the second highest bowling score in city history, rolling an 856 in the Masters League at Colonial Lanes. Meitzner rolled games of 300, 278, and 278.
- Grand Meadow beat LeRoy-Ostrander 28-7 in a Southern Minnesota nine-man football game. Craig Tangen ran for 158 yards on 18 carries.
1972 – 50 years ago
- 1973 Buick and Opel car models are in at Postier & Eggers Co. A 1973 Century Station Wagon and the new Electra 225 Hardtop Sedan is on display at the dealership.
- Synder’s has 12-inch black and white portable televisions on sale for $69.88 and General Electric irons for $8.88.
- Two former White House consultants were released from custody under a $10,000 bond from the break-in of the Democratic National Committee.
1947 – 75 years ago
- Well-qualified sources report that it seems certain that Princess Elizabeth and Philip Mountbatten will honeymoon in Britain because of government restrictions on foreign travel. (The couple did honeymoon in Broadlands, Hampshire in England, and from there to the Balmoral Estate in Scotland).
1922 – 100 years ago
- According to an article published in the Wall Street Journal, Henry Ford is the wealthiest man in the world.
- 2,432 students are enrolled in the public schools in Rochester. (There are currently 18,100 students in the 27 Rochester schools.
- “The place of Agriculture in the general plan of education” will be discussed by B. F. Dunn, agricultural instructor for the high school, at the Kiwanis club luncheon.
