News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

1922: Henry Ford is the wealthiest man in the world

Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
September 20, 2022 12:00 AM
1997 – 25 years ago

  • John Meitzner of Kasson recorded the second highest bowling score in city history, rolling an 856 in the Masters League at Colonial Lanes. Meitzner rolled games of 300, 278, and 278.
  • Grand Meadow beat LeRoy-Ostrander 28-7 in a Southern Minnesota nine-man football game. Craig Tangen ran for 158 yards on 18 carries.
Related Topics: DAY IN HISTORYHISTORYROCHESTER
