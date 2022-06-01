1922: High schools must produce good citizens
1997 — 25 years ago
- Two Rochester high school students helped push a Minnesota math team to first-place national honors in the American Regions Math League Competition. Jim Wang, a senior at John Marshall, and Bill Owens, a junior at Mayo High School, were members of the team that won the event. The competition involved 100 teams of high school math standouts.
- Gov. Arne Carlson signed a bill to increase speed limits on some Minnesota highways from 55 to 65 on rural divided highways and from 65 to 70 on rural interstates. The changes are effective July 1.
1972 — 50 years ago
- Two years of community effort will culminate with the dedication and formal opening of the St. Charles area swimming pool.
- The top six Rochester Mayo High School graduates are Louise Faulk, Amanda Hyatt, Mark Litzow, Leslie Lundberg, Robert McIlrath, and Anna-Lisa Sherlock.
1947 — 75 years ago
- Fundraisers for the University of Minnesota’s $3,000,000 Mayo Memorial launched a drive for $340,000 still needed to build the huge medical center. The medical center will connect with the present medical school and University hospitals.
- In Faribault, Minn., Shattuck Military school will graduate its 89th class at commencement exercises in the school armory. (In 1974, the military program was discontinued).
1922 — 100 years ago
- The Rochester high school annual was placed on sale at the price of one dollar and appears to be one of the finest annuals ever published in the school's history.
- The Rochester Rifle and Gun club will begin their season’s shooting. The club has an active membership of eighty members. An excellent range is on Winona Road, a mile east of the State hospital.
- State High School Director E. M. Phillips said education must produce good citizens and provide students with knowledge of reading, writing, arithmetic, history, and proficiency in the English language.
