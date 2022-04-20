1922: Judge declares that women make good jurors
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
1997 — 25 years ago
- Golfer Arnold Palmer has donated $100,000 to the Mayo Foundation. The money will be used to fund prostate cancer research.
- Two former Chosen Valley High School students have painted a mural depicting the city’s old railroad station in the large meeting room in the Chatfield City Hall. Nolan King and Jared Baker painted the depot that was built in 1878. The depot burned down 15 years ago.
1972 — 50 years ago
- Doris Mount, secretary of the Rochester Police Department’s detective bureau, has been named secretary for Mayor Dewey Day and City Administrator James Andre.
- Richard Oelslager, a senior at Mayo High School, has received an appointment to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, N.Y.
- UCLA coach John Wooden was selected as coach of the year by the All-American Basketball Coaches Clinic.
1947 — 75 years ago
- There will be a steamboat race between the Golden Eagle and the Gordon C. Greene. The 659-mile contest will be up the Mississippi River from St. Louis to St. Paul.
- Princess Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor, the heir to the British throne, celebrated her 21st birthday in South Africa.
- The Mayo Foundation held its first postwar demonstration day. Included in the display was the 37-foot centrifuge, where lessons were learned in developing anti-blackout suits for wartime pilots.
1922 — 100 years ago
- Judge Callaghan, presiding at the district court session in Winona, had his first experience with women jurors. The judge declared that the women made good jurors.
- Living south of Rochester, Charles Stoppel claims the distinction of being the first white person born in Olmsted County. On the Stoppel homestead, he was born to Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Stoppel on March 16, 1857.
