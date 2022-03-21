Read Today's Paper Monday, March 21
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

1922: Leniency in laws, judges, and juries one cause of crime wave

Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
March 21, 2022 12:00 AM
Share

1997 – 25 years ago

  • Mayo Medical Center is considering changes in the benefits offered to employees. Of primary concern to Mayo employees are potential changes in the health care coverage.
  • Jim Peterson, from Eyota, now a sophomore at Augsburg University and ranked second in the country at 167 pounds, was named to the Wrestling Coaches Academic All-American squad. Peterson has a 3,27 GPA.

1972 – 50 years ago

  • Hospital costs in 1971 rose 11 percent over 1970, the American Hospital Association reported. More elderly patients were admitted to hospitals with an average stay of 12.2 days.
  • Glen Parmeter of Lake City was selected for the third year in a row on the ten-player Hiawatha Valley Conference All-Conference team for the 1971-72 season. Parmeter averaged 13.6 points and 12.7 rebounds per game.

1947 – 75 years ago

  • In a panel discussion, administration officials from Southeastern Minnesota agreed that the current unrest among school teachers results from the insecurity of the positions and low salaries.
  • The American Cancer Society approved research projects totaling $1,559,025, including six grants aggregating to $45,035 to the University of Minnesota.
  • The Bay State Milling Company in Winona has job openings for young married men who are physically fit. Current jobs include a grain shoveler for 90 cents an hour, a car loader for 90 cents an hour, and a sweeper for 85 cents an hour.

1922 – 100 years ago

  • The spring style show of The E. A. Knowlton Company will be held on the store's main floor. Orchestra arrangements have been made, modeling with local men and women, and children's apparel will be a unique feature.
  • The grand jury of Goodhue County, meeting in an extended session, decided that inadequate sentences in many cases, either through lack of laws or leniency of judges and jury, is one of the causes of the extended crime wave.
Related Topics: DAY IN HISTORYHISTORYROCHESTER
What to read next
5 Things to Catch graphic
Community
5 Things to Catch
What's happening this week?
March 20, 2022 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Sonja Jenson
Community
Pond Skip returns to Welch Village
Hundreds gathered at the ski area in Goodhue County to witness costumed skiers and snowboarders attempt to clear the pond.
March 19, 2022 04:50 PM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Dan Conradt column sig
Community
This was a real top-shelf group
When a friend invited me to a meeting of his book discussion group, I jumped at the chance. I’d always wanted to be part of a group that loved reading as much as I did.
March 19, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Dan Conradt
Day in History graphic
Community
1922: Rural mail carriers will count pigs
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
March 19, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else