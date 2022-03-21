1922: Leniency in laws, judges, and juries one cause of crime wave
1997 – 25 years ago
- Mayo Medical Center is considering changes in the benefits offered to employees. Of primary concern to Mayo employees are potential changes in the health care coverage.
- Jim Peterson, from Eyota, now a sophomore at Augsburg University and ranked second in the country at 167 pounds, was named to the Wrestling Coaches Academic All-American squad. Peterson has a 3,27 GPA.
1972 – 50 years ago
- Hospital costs in 1971 rose 11 percent over 1970, the American Hospital Association reported. More elderly patients were admitted to hospitals with an average stay of 12.2 days.
- Glen Parmeter of Lake City was selected for the third year in a row on the ten-player Hiawatha Valley Conference All-Conference team for the 1971-72 season. Parmeter averaged 13.6 points and 12.7 rebounds per game.
1947 – 75 years ago
- In a panel discussion, administration officials from Southeastern Minnesota agreed that the current unrest among school teachers results from the insecurity of the positions and low salaries.
- The American Cancer Society approved research projects totaling $1,559,025, including six grants aggregating to $45,035 to the University of Minnesota.
- The Bay State Milling Company in Winona has job openings for young married men who are physically fit. Current jobs include a grain shoveler for 90 cents an hour, a car loader for 90 cents an hour, and a sweeper for 85 cents an hour.
1922 – 100 years ago
- The spring style show of The E. A. Knowlton Company will be held on the store's main floor. Orchestra arrangements have been made, modeling with local men and women, and children's apparel will be a unique feature.
- The grand jury of Goodhue County, meeting in an extended session, decided that inadequate sentences in many cases, either through lack of laws or leniency of judges and jury, is one of the causes of the extended crime wave.
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.