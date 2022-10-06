1922: Lyle village marshal shot and killed
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
1997 – 25 years ago
- IBM Rochester is hiring both full-time and part-time workers to assemble computers on its newly expanded production line.
- Ralph Pucci will retire after 26 years of coaching football on the Rochester Mayo sidelines. Pucci was the head coach for 22 seasons and assistant for the past four years.
1972 – 50 years ago
- The Carpenters, popular brother-sister singing duo, will perform in Rochester at the Mayo Civic Auditorium Arena on October 16.
- Minnesota Twins shortstop Rod Carew won the American League batting title with a .318 average.
- The planned Rochester Hilton Inn west of Apache Mall on U.S. Highway 63 will have five stories. There will be a total of 150 rooms in the motel.
1947 – 75 years ago
- President Truman asked citizens to go without meat on Tuesdays, without eggs and poultry on Thursdays, and to save a slice of bread a day. (This message was delivered during the first presidential speech on television to assist Europe, which was on the brink of famine following World War II).
- Bella Taylor McKnight, a graduate of the University of Minnesota, is touring the nation with an exhibit of noted African American paintings.
1922 – 100 years ago
- Christian Johnson, village marshal of Lyle, 12 miles south of Austin, was shot and killed at 2:00 a.m. by a drunken man the marshal had earlier escorted to the man’s home. After killing the marshal with an army revolver, the slayer shot himself. Johnson had been the city marshal for the past two years. Johnson, a father of 10, is survived by his wife and eight children.
- Dr. and Mrs. Charles Mayo opened their beautiful Mayowood home for the annual YWCA party. Japanese lanterns created a fairyland of a part of the grounds.
