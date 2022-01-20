1922: Modern collegiate women are 'alarming'
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
1997 — 25 years ago
- More than 300 marched in Rochester during the Martin Luther King Jr. parade along Second Street. The theme for this year's march was “A Community Resolved for Nonviolence.”
- Rochester John Marshall’s Ben Baune scored three goals while leading the Rockets to an 8-1 Big Nine Conference boys hockey game against Mankato West.
1972 — 50 years ago
- Curtis Taylor, the Rochester Parks and Recreation superintendent, was elected to a term as president of the Gamehaven Council, Boys Scouts of America.
- The Minnesota Republican Party has announced that Gov. Ronald Reagan of California will be the key speaker at an upcoming state dinner at the St. Paul Auditorium.
1947 — 75 years ago
- Recent warm weather forced the cancellation of area outdoor hockey games the past couple of days.
- Women may soon be admitted into the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) for the first time. There is a recommendation that a congressional act include women in the organization. (It wasn’t until 1978 that the VFW began admitting women).
1922 — 100 years ago
- The modern young women of college today can be a little “alarming.” Despite her "frivolity and short skirts," the modern girl still has a great deal of wholesomeness. She is different from her mother and grandma.
- The Rev. C. C. Englebart of Rochester currently owns the book “True Christendom” by Johann Arndts, a German Lutheran theologian. The book, written in German, was printed in 1766.
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
Not just any connections, either — the meaningful ones.
Columnist Loren Else says city's oldest golf course is old-fashioned, but it sparkles in the heart of the city.
Many of Rochester’s gas stations built in the 1930s had a sense of style.