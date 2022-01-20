SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Community

1922: Modern collegiate women are 'alarming'

Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
January 20, 2022 12:00 AM
1997 — 25 years ago

  • More than 300 marched in Rochester during the Martin Luther King Jr. parade along Second Street. The theme for this year's march was “A Community Resolved for Nonviolence.”
  • Rochester John Marshall’s Ben Baune scored three goals while leading the Rockets to an 8-1 Big Nine Conference boys hockey game against Mankato West.

1972 — 50 years ago

  • Curtis Taylor, the Rochester Parks and Recreation superintendent, was elected to a term as president of the Gamehaven Council, Boys Scouts of America.
  • The Minnesota Republican Party has announced that Gov. Ronald Reagan of California will be the key speaker at an upcoming state dinner at the St. Paul Auditorium.

1947 — 75 years ago

  • Recent warm weather forced the cancellation of area outdoor hockey games the past couple of days.
  • Women may soon be admitted into the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) for the first time. There is a recommendation that a congressional act include women in the organization. (It wasn’t until 1978 that the VFW began admitting women).

1922 — 100 years ago

  • The modern young women of college today can be a little “alarming.” Despite her "frivolity and short skirts," the modern girl still has a great deal of wholesomeness. She is different from her mother and grandma.
  • The Rev. C. C. Englebart of Rochester currently owns the book “True Christendom” by Johann Arndts, a German Lutheran theologian. The book, written in German, was printed in 1766.
Related Topics: DAY IN HISTORYHISTORYROCHESTER
