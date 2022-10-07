We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
Community
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

1922: Moonshine and jazz dancing contributing to youth downfall

Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
October 07, 2022 12:00 AM
1997 – 25 years ago

  • Hayfield School District voters approved a $7.57 million bond referendum. The money will be used to improve the schools and outside facilities such as the athletic fields.
  • The Rochester Fire Department has received a new $488,737 Pierce aerial fire truck. With a 105-foot ladder, this can reach up to eight stories high.
1972 – 50 years ago

  • More than 60 FBI agents are still working on the two-month investigation of the July 27 kidnapping of Virginia Piper from her Orono home.
  • Roxane Stanley was crowned the Rochester John Marshall homecoming queen.
  • Mary Lou Donovan was queen for the Rochester Lourdes homecoming.

1947 – 75 years ago

  • A psychiatrist suggests that parents stress honesty to children and condemns the practice of teaching children there is a Santa Claus. Untrue myths may hinder a child's thinking ability.

1922 – 100 years ago

  • According to the Minnesota League of Women Voters, moonshine and jazz dancing contribute more to Minnesota young people's disorderly conduct than any other factor.
  • The women of Olmsted County Federation clubs are looking for ways to control and modulate public dancing. According to club members, this will help raise the proper standards of Olmsted County. The federation wants to ensure dances are chaperoned and controlled.
