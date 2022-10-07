1922: Moonshine and jazz dancing contributing to youth downfall
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
We are part of The Trust Project.
1997 – 25 years ago
- Hayfield School District voters approved a $7.57 million bond referendum. The money will be used to improve the schools and outside facilities such as the athletic fields.
- The Rochester Fire Department has received a new $488,737 Pierce aerial fire truck. With a 105-foot ladder, this can reach up to eight stories high.
Several options available from goods and cash to blood donations in Grand Meadow and Rochester. Local chapters of organizations such as the Salvation Army and Red Cross are already on the scene.
In addition to his recent recognition, Apollo Homb received an honorable mention in the Minnesota League of Cities 2019 “Mayor for a Day” essay competition.
1972 – 50 years ago
- More than 60 FBI agents are still working on the two-month investigation of the July 27 kidnapping of Virginia Piper from her Orono home.
- Roxane Stanley was crowned the Rochester John Marshall homecoming queen.
- Mary Lou Donovan was queen for the Rochester Lourdes homecoming.
1947 – 75 years ago
- A psychiatrist suggests that parents stress honesty to children and condemns the practice of teaching children there is a Santa Claus. Untrue myths may hinder a child's thinking ability.
1922 – 100 years ago
- According to the Minnesota League of Women Voters, moonshine and jazz dancing contribute more to Minnesota young people's disorderly conduct than any other factor.
- The women of Olmsted County Federation clubs are looking for ways to control and modulate public dancing. According to club members, this will help raise the proper standards of Olmsted County. The federation wants to ensure dances are chaperoned and controlled.
Southeastern Minnesota communities are working to add 4,400 child care slots. The region's economic success may hang on the outcome.
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
Columnist Steve Lange rides 2,000 miles in six days, solo. Here's the first half of that trip.