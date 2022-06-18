1922: New Mayo Yacht to be launched soon
1997 – 25 years ago
- At a press conference at the State Capitol, St. Paul has been recommended as one of four cities to receive a National Hockey League expansion team.
- Hall of Fame baseball announcer Joe Garagiola will be the guest of honor at the season home opener of the Southern Minny Stars, an Austin-based Prairie League baseball team.
1972 – 50 years ago
- After an opening-round loss, the Lake City high school baseball team came back to win the 1972 consolation title in the Minnesota State High School League baseball tournament.
- Julie Hanson of Peterson was chosen as Fillmore County Dairy Princess from 19 contestants. Hanson will be a sophomore at Concordia College this fall.
- Five colleges at Oxford University have decided to admit women after centuries of male solitude. The five previously all-male colleges are Brasenose, Wadham, Jesus, Hertford, and St. Catherine’s.
1947 – 75 years ago
- The processing of peas at the Plainview plant of the Lakeside Packing Company will soon get underway. Between 250 and 300 men and women will be hired during the canning season.
- Ted Williams of the Boston Red Sox and Joe Di Maggio of the Yankees are the major league baseball’s all-star game voting leaders. The 14th annual game will be played at Chicago’s Wrigley Field on July 8. (The American League would win the game 2-1).
1922 – 100 years ago
- A floating summer home designed to provide a retreat for Drs. Charles and William Mayo, world-famous surgeons, is nearing completion at the Dingle Boat Works, St. Paul. The “North Star” is 120 feet in length, 60 tons capacity, and will accommodate eight guests besides a crew of four or five. Eight fuel tanks will have a capacity of 2,500 gallons of gasoline. The ship will be electrically lighted and will have a water filtration system.
