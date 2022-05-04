1922: New surgical pavilion at Saint Marys to open soon
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
1997 — 25 years ago
- Currently, at Luther College, Rochester John Marshall graduate Jill Koosman will compete in the NCAA Division III Women’s Tennis Tournament in Claremont, Calif.
- A 7 ½-acre memorial to Franklin Delano Roosevelt, the 32nd president of the United States, was dedicated at a site on the shores of the Tidal Basin in Washington D.C.
1972 — 50 years ago
- Olmsted County Sheriff Charles Von Wald and Rochester Police Chief James Macken Jr. have worked out a mutual assistance agreement.
- The Rochester School Board voted to expand its transportation policy to allow all students living one mile or more from their school to ride school buses.
- The Rochester Park Board approved the low bid of $381,000 to air-condition the Mayo Civic Auditorium Arena.
1947 — 75 years ago
- Jet Pilot, living up to his dramatic name, streaked to victory in the 73rd running of the $100,000 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs.
- Youth for Christ membership in England was multiplied four times by the American “team,” according to the Rev. Billy Graham, Youth for Christ leader. The group had just returned from a six-month tour.
1922 — 100 years ago
- The Sisters of St. Francis have issued invitations announcing the opening of the new surgical pavilion of St. Marys Hospital.
- Federal agents raided six Winona soft drink bars, confiscated a quantity of alleged moonshine, and arrested three men.
- President and Mrs. Harding will attend the annual memorial service in honor of the Confederate dead at Arlington cemetery.
