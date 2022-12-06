1922: No additional federal income taxes are needed
1997 – 25 years ago
- Capt. Scott Kranz, of Rochester, of the 19th Corp. Material Management Center in Arden Hills, was promoted to Major. Major Kranz has been in the Army Reserve for 13 years.
- The Rochester Community College women's basketball team romped to a 65-35 win over Western Wisconsin Technical College. Lindsay Peters led all scorers with 15 points.
1972 – 50 years ago
- Rochester Mayo High School has been named one of the schools in a national study regarding discrimination against female students. Over 200 schools in the country will be part of the review.
- The Rochester IBM plant has received an estimated $14.3 million in business from a General Services Administration contract. The contract will involve six IBM plants.
1947 – 75 years ago
- Lake Pepin ice is not yet safe, although according to reports upriver, fishing has been good with nice catches of pike and panfish in shallower water.
- Susan Reed of South Carolina, who has captured America's fancy, will appear in a concert at St. Mary's College in Winona. She will sing a program of folk songs and play the zither and the Irish harp.
1922 – 100 years ago
- Secretary of Treasury Andrew Mellon has informed Congress that no additional federal income taxes will be necessary for the coming year if fiscal restraint is shown by the government.
- A St. Charles man was recently arrested outside a dance hall at Lanesboro when an open bottle of liquor was found in his car seat. Judge Meighen has given the man a suspended sentence of 60 days in jail and fined him $250.00.
- Dr. William J. Mayo, at the Catholic nurse's meeting, declared that physics will play an essential part in medical science in the future. Dr. Mayo also stressed the importance of the x-ray and the microscope.
